Greta Van Fleet unleash their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army: Stream

Greta Van Fleet

It’s been just over a year and a half since Greta Van Fleet exploded onto the scene with their debut single, “Highway Tune”. Two EPs and a number of hits later, the Michigan hard rockers have finally delivered their debut full-length album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Anthem was recorded in Nashville and Royal Oak, Michigan alongside production trio Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone (aka The Rust Brothers). The album’s 10 tracks were co-written by the four members of Greta Van Fleet: twins Josh (vocals) and Jake Kiszka (guitars), their brother Sam (bass), and drummer Danny Wagner. It follows the band’s pair of 2017 EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires.



Speaking about how their specific, reverential version of throwback blues rock has soared to such great success over the last two years, Sam told Premier Guitar,

“I think what really sets us apart is the time our music is coming. Right now, it’s coming at a time when your stereo is not receiving signals of authentic music. And it’s time for that to change. Greta Van Fleet has a chance to bring authentic blues-rock back into the popular scene. We are three brothers and a best friend, we really love each other, we write all of our songs together, and we put power behind our music in this modern scene.”

Anthem of the Peaceful Army Artwork:

Anthem of the Peaceful Army Tracklist:

01. Age of Man

02. The Cold Wind

03. When The Curtain Falls

04. Watching Over

05. Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)

06. You’re The One

07. The New Day

08. Mountain of the Sun

09. Brave New World

10. Anthem

Great Van Fleet will kick off their European tour later this month before returning to North America in November. The itinerary for their “March of the Peaceful Army” tour stretches well into the summer of 2019, and you can expect even more dates once festival season comes back around. Grab tickets here.