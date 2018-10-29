Greta Van Fleet and Disturbed land in Top 5 of Billboard 200 chart

Greta Van Fleet and Disturbed, photos by Travis Shinn

It was a strong showing for two big rock releases on the latest Billboard 200 chart. Greta Van Fleet’s debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, landed at No. 3, while Disturbed’s seventh studio disc, Evolution, came in right behind at No. 4.

In terms of pure album sales, Greta Van Fleet’s disc was No. 1 for the week, topping Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Rock Albums chart. It moved 87,000 copies in its first week of release, of which 80,000 units were in traditional album sales, and the rest in streaming equivalent units.



Disturbed, meanwhile, had their streak of No. 1’s on the Billboard 200 chart stopped at five albums, with every previous release aside from their debut album, The Sickness, debuting at the top spot. Evolution moved 71,000 units, with 65,000 of those being traditional album sales.

This marks the first week since early July that two rock albums have appeared in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 tally.

Topping the Billboard 200 once again is the soundtrack to A Star Is Born, which moved 109,000 units, of which 61,000 were traditional album sales. At No. 2 is the collaborative effort WRLD ON DRUGS from rappers Future and Juice WRLD.

