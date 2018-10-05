Greta Van Fleet unveil acoustic ballad “Anthem”: Stream

Greta Van Fleet, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Greta Van Fleet are feeling rather generous in the lead up to their much-anticipated debut full-length album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, having just released a fourth song off the effort — the sweet acoustic ballad “Anthem” (listen below).

Following the unveiling of the rocking tracks “When the Curtain Falls”, “Watching Over” and “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)”, the acoustic “Anthem” provides a change of pace, with youthful singer Josh Kiszka’s vocals front and center over mid-tempo strumming by his guitarist brother Jake.



There’s no denying Greta Van Fleet’s retro sound, and “Anthem” gives off a ’60s vibe that would have sounded right at home at the original Woodstock or the Newport Folk Festival. The track ends with a choral rendition of the chorus that should keep the song stuck in listeners’ heads long after the final note.

Anthem of the Peaceful Army arrives on October 19th, with pre-orders available here. Greta Van Fleet finish up a North American tour October 11th in Madison, Wisconsin, before heading to Europe later this month, only to return to the States for a number of gigs beginning in late November. See their full itinerary here.