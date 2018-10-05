Menu
Greta Van Fleet unveil acoustic ballad “Anthem”: Stream

The fourth track released from the upcoming album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army

by
on October 05, 2018, 10:33am
Greta Van Fleet, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Greta Van Fleet, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Greta Van Fleet are feeling rather generous in the lead up to their much-anticipated debut full-length album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, having just released a fourth song off the effort — the sweet acoustic ballad “Anthem” (listen below).

Following the unveiling of the rocking tracks “When the Curtain Falls”, “Watching Over” and “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)”, the acoustic “Anthem” provides a change of pace, with youthful singer Josh Kiszka’s vocals front and center over mid-tempo strumming by his guitarist brother Jake.

There’s no denying Greta Van Fleet’s retro sound, and “Anthem” gives off a ’60s vibe that would have sounded right at home at the original Woodstock or the Newport Folk Festival. The track ends with a choral rendition of the chorus that should keep the song stuck in listeners’ heads long after the final note.

Anthem of the Peaceful Army arrives on October 19th, with pre-orders available here. Greta Van Fleet finish up a North American tour October 11th in Madison, Wisconsin, before heading to Europe later this month, only to return to the States for a number of gigs beginning in late November. See their full itinerary here.

