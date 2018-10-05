Guns N’ Roses to play first-ever Hawaii concert

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

Guns N’ Roses’ “Not In This Lifetime Tour”, the live trek that brought guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan back into the fold, is still soldiering on with upcoming previously announced dates scheduled in Mexico, the Philippines, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Exciting as those are, the group’s forthcoming North American date this year is an equally historic one. It’s just been announced that GN’R will be playing live in Hawaii for the first time ever.

The legendary hard rockers will be venturing to the 50th state to perform at Aloha Stadium on December 8th, with tickets going on sale to the general public on October 12th at 10am HST (or 1pm PST/4pm EST).



The GN’R tour has been busy in 2018, with the band hitting a bunch of stadiums earlier this year, as well as scoring five headlining spots at festivals throughout Europe this past summer. Yet, through all the touring that the band has done in its 30-plus years of existence, they’ve never made a stop in the Aloha State.

The lineup for this version of GN’R has remained constant through this long tour schedule, as well, with singer Axl Rose and founding members Slash and McKagan joined by keyboardist Dizzy Reed, who joined the group prior to the recording of Use Your Illusion I & II, and newer members Richard Fortus on rhythm guitar, keyboardist Melissa Reese and drummer Frank Ferrer. In fact, thing have gone so swimmingly that there’s been talk of new music.

Guns N’ Roses’ Fall 2018 Not In This Lifetime Tour Dates:

11/03 — Monterrey, MX @ Mother of all Festivals (Parque Fundidora)

11/08 — Jakarta, ID @ GBK Stadium

11/11 — Manila, PH @ Philippine Arena

11/14 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon

11/17 — Taipei, TW @ Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium

11/20 — Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World Expo Arena

11/21 — Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World Expo Arena

11/25 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Du Arena

11/29 — Johannesburg, ZA @ FNB Stadium

12/08 — Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium