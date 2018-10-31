HAIM sisters cosplay as the Hocus Pocus sisters for Halloween: Watch

HAIM as Hocus Pocus

Leave it to HAIM to deliver this year’s best Halloween getup. A couple of days ago, the three sisters asked their followers whether they should go as cowboys or the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. Needless to say, ’90s nostalgia won out.

And for good reason! There are three of them and three witches, and they all know how to sing. So, Este went as Winnie (Bette Midler), Baby Alana (perhaps ironically) went as middle sister Mary (Kathy Najimi), and Danielle went as Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker).



Watch them lip sync “I Put a Spell on You” below.