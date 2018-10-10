Halestorm seduce and terrorize young couple in “Do Not Disturb” video

Lzzy Hale in "Do Not Disturb" Video, via YouTube: Halestorm

Halestorm continue to churn out hard-rockin’ hits off their latest album, Vicious, and now they’ve unveiled a spooky video for the sexually charged single “Do Not Disturb” (watch below).

The clip starts out with a Rocky Horror vibe, as a young couple caught in the rain make their way into what appears to be a creepy bed and breakfast with a vamped-up Lzzy Hale acting as host.



While Lzzy attempts to seduce the couple, the rest of the staff (played by the other band members) attempts to terrorize the two lovebirds. It ends with a surprising twist which you can witness for yourself.

“‘Do Not Disturb’ is based off a true story of mine about a very fun night I had overseas that all started with the pickup line, ‘I think we should make out,’” said Lzzy about the video. “And since it’s October… the boys and I decided to spooky-up the story with a few…minor exaggerations.”

Halestorm kick off the third leg of their tour with In This Moment and New Years Day on November 16th in Norfolk, Virginia. Dates can be found here, while tickets can be purchased here.