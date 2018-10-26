Michael Myers plays heavy metal cover of John Carpenter’s Halloween theme: Watch

Jason Richardson as Michael Myers

Most fans winced when composer Alan Howarth injected some rock into John Carpenter’s iconic Halloween theme as the sequels piled up. However, any self-respecting rock fan would agree that this heavy metal cover by guitarist Jason Richardson is quite awesome.

In celebration of the spooky holiday and the current box office champ, the former guitarist for Chelsea Grin and Born Of Osiris linked up with Ernie Ball for this wild cover that finds him sporting the same mask being used in David Gordon Green’s new film.



Not only does the video have a nice analog aesthetic, no doubt a reference to those lazy VHS days of the ’80s, but Richardson delivers a good Shape. Slowly, he moves in and out of the shadows, similar to Dick Warlock in the original 1981 sequel. Watch below.

If you can’t get enough and aren’t ready to leave Haddonfield quite yet, be sure to subscribe to Halloweenies, our Michael Myers podcast that recently covered every film in the franchise. Next month, they’ll head to Rob Zombie’s remakes.

