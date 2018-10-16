Menu
Win a copy of John Carpenter’s Halloween score on vinyl!

It's almost time, kids! The clock is ticking! Gather 'round and enter!

on October 16, 2018, 1:15pm
John Carpenter Halloween Soundtrack David Gordon Green OST Release Date Album Vinyl Horror Film Movie Sacred Bones Records
The Halloween OST from Sacred Bones Records

It’s Halloween, everyone’s entitled to one good vinyl, which is why we’ve teamed up with Waxwork Records. In anticipation of John Carpenter’s score for the new Halloween, we’re giving away a copy of that orange-flavored vinyl to one lucky winner.

All you have to do is sign up at the bottom of this page. That’s easier than grabbing a beer for Lynda Van der Klok! So, go ahead and enter, then grab a seat and wait like little Mikey Myers did so many years ago. Note: If you don’t see the widget at the bottom, click here.

In the meantime, you can subscribe to Halloweenies, our monthly podcast revolving around the entire Halloween franchise. This week, the pod spoke with Carpenter and Davie Daniels about their brutal new score:

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS

Alas, don’t forget to enter for the “big giveaway at nine.”

No comments