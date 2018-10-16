Menu
Halloweenies
A monthly check-in with Michael Myers as we wait for October

John Carpenter and Daniel Davies on Resurrecting Halloween, Going Solo, and Reuniting with Kurt Russell

The Master of Horror also teases a concert film and a possible Lost Themes III

by
on October 16, 2018, 1:05am
John Carpenter, Daniel Davies, Sacred Bones Records
Welcome back Huskers to a special bonus episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network. If you recall, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman are carving out one Halloween movie at a time leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

The Master of Horror himself John Carpenter and his bandmate/godson Daniel Davies join the pod for some spirited chats. Davies talks about growing up with his godfather and offers some insight into his new solo album, Events Score. While Carpenter catches us up on returning to Halloween and the chances of reuniting with Kurt Russell.

Lucky for you diehard fans, both weigh in on their new score for the sequel/reboot, which Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman glowingly calls “brutal” and Carpenter’s “most modern” work yet. Stream above and stay tuned later this week for our full dissection on the new film and some other goodies to come down ol’ 45 Lampkin Lane.

