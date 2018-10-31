Menu
Keep your wig on, here’s the first look at Henry Cavill in Netflix’s Witcher series

Netflix's new fantasy series gives Cavill some luscious new locks

on October 31, 2018, 1:41pm
Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Netflix is adapting the hit novel and video game series The Witcher into a serialized show for the streaming service, and today, the streaming giant just dropped the first preview of how star Henry Cavill will look as the flaxen-haired witch hunter Geralt of Rivia. The results are, well…intriguing.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, about a group of monster hunters called “witchers” who use special powers to fight fantastical beasts and creatures, looks to be hitting some real Game of Thrones vibes. However, as Netflix showed us on Twitter, It’s hard to replicate Geralt’s signature silver locks in the real world – and judging by the embarrassed expression on Cavill’s face, he knows it:

Bless you, former Superman, your eyes are saying what we’re all thinking. Still, there’s time to fix the wig, as The Witcher is shooting for a late 2019 release. Here’s hoping they can find time to make Cavill look a little less like AARP Legolas.

