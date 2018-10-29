High on Fire drop off upcoming US tour as frontman Matt Pike needs toe partially amputated

High on Fire, photo by Jen Rosenstein

Yikes, High on Fire frontman Matt Pike needs a partial amputation of his toe, forcing the band to drop of the upcoming “Speed of the Wizard Tour” with co-headliners Municipal Waste. The trek, which also features Toxic Holocaust and Haunt, will still go on as scheduled, minus High on Fire.

The band’s full statement reads as follows: “Matt has a medical emergency culminating in the partial amputation of one of his toes. The scheduling of this procedure is immediate and the recovery time will overlap our intended tour with Municipal Waste. We will unfortunately be unable to participate in this tour but will be back stronger than ever in 2019!”



The tour launches this Friday, November 2nd, in Dallas, Texas, and is scheduled through a November 26th show in Santa Ana, California.

High on Fire were set to hit the road in the U.S. in support of their new album, Electric Messiah, which was released in September. They had just completed a European trek with Enslaved.

“Speed of the Wizard Tour” dates feat. Municipal Waste, Toxic Holocaust and Haunt:

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music

11/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National w/ GWAR

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/17 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/20 – Portland, OR @ BossaNova Ballroom

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox @ The Market

11/23 – Ace Of Spades @ Sacramento, CA

11/24 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

11/25 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

11/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory