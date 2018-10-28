Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur reunite, perform Hole songs: Watch

Hole's Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur reunite

An all-star tribute concert honoring Courtney Love took place at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, New York on Saturday night. Several music luminaries participated in the event, including R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, The National’s Aaron Dessner, and Love’s Hole bandmate, Melissa Auf der Maur, who also served as the event’s producer and creative director.

At one point in the evening, Love and Auf der Maur reunited on stage to perform classic Hole songs including “Doll Parts”, “Miss World”, and “Softer Softest”. It marked the first time Love and Auf der Maur had shared the stage since Hole’s two-song reunion performance in 2012.



Watch fan-captured footage below.