Hozier and Mavis Staples perform “Nina Cried Power” on Ellen: Watch

Hozier and Mavis Staples perform on Ellen

Last month, Hozier released his new EP, Nina Cried Power, the title track of which is a powerful collaboration with the iconic Mavis Staples. Today, the duo appeared on Ellen to support the release with the first-ever televised performance of “Nina Cried Power”.

With the Irish musician towering over the legendary soul singer, they delivered a knockout rendition of the soaring gospel song. Check out the replay below.



Hozier appeared on the most recent episode of Kyler Meredith With… to discuss the strong female influences behind Nina Cried Power, as well as the 2019 release of his long-awaited sophomore album. Take a listen to the interview below.

