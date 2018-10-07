Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy attempts to dropkick Fred Durst during Limp Bizkit concert

ICP's Shaggy attempts to dropkick Fred Durst

Further proof we’re all living in a simulation: Limp Bizkit’s set at Rock Allegiance Festival in Camden, NJ on Saturday night was briefly interrupted after Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope reportedly rushed the stage in an attempt to dropkick Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst.

Shaggy was ultimately unsuccessful as his kick landed short of Durst’s body. He was immediately confronted by security and a fight ensued on the side of the stage. For his part, Durst didn’t seem to recognize that Shaggy was his assailant. “What a pussy, he couldn’t even pull it off,” Durst remarked, before telling security to “calm down… It’s just one guy.”



As a user on reddit points out, Limp Bizkit and ICP actually have bad blood dating back two decades, and it seems like things finally came to a head on Saturday night. ICP had played a set at the festival hours earlier.

“Well it all started 20 years ago when ICP was trying their hardest to sell out. They performed at Woodstock and after was told ‘Fred wants to meet with you’ they had no idea who the fuck Fred was. I guess Fred Durst was a mega superstar and egoed out on them hard like wouldn’t look at them or anything while he talked. He invited them on the Family Values tour with Korn and all those bands then at the last minute told them to fuck off outside and booted them. They were on this huge festival show Monster sponsored together and I’m assuming he was a c*nt again.”

Watch footage of Shaggy’s attack below.