Iggy Pop shares reworked version of David Bowie’s “Bang Bang” on BBC Radio 6: Stream

David Bowie

On October 21st, Parlophone Records will drop David Bowie Loving the Alien (1983-1988), the fourth entry in its series of career-spanning Bowie box sets, which collects eight albums from the late Starman’s most commercially successful albums.

Over the weekend, longtime pal Iggy Pop previewed the set by sharing a reworked version of “Bang Bang” on his BBC Radio 6 show. The track originally appeared on Pop 1981’s album, Party, only to be covered by Bowie in 1987 on his own album, Never Let Me Down.



Stream the reworked version of “Bang Bang” below.

Loving the Alien comes after David Bowie Five Years (1969-1973), David Bowie Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976), and David Bowie A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), released respectively in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

More information is available at the official David Bowie website.