In Photos: Florence and the Machine Get Downright Epic at Chicago’s United Center (10/19)

Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips

“Religious experience” gets thrown around a lot when describing memorable concert experiences, but all too often, it’s simply hyperbole. Not the case for Florence and the Machine, who recently brought their High as Hope Tour to Chicago’s United Center.

As one might expect, Florence Welch was in fine form, dancing and twirling about the stage to angelic heights. Hit after hit dazzled thousands of Chicagoans, who all left Earth’s miserable confines for an outstanding two-hour performance.



This Must Be the Gig host and senior photographer Lior Phillips captured the entire night in all its majestic glory. Peruse her exhaustive gallery of photos below and consult the night’s full setlist shortly after.

Follow Lior and Consequence on Instagram.

Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips Florence and the Machine, Chicago, photo by Lior Phillips

Setlist:

June

Hunger

Between Two Lungs

Only If for a Night

Queen of Peace

South London Forever

Patricia

Dog Days Are Over

100 Years

Ship to Wreck

The End of Love

Cosmic Love

Delilah

Encore:

Big God

Shake It Out

What Kind of Man