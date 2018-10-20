In Photos: Florence and the Machine Get Downright Epic at Chicago’s United Center (10/19)

“Religious experience” gets thrown around a lot when describing memorable concert experiences, but all too often, it’s simply hyperbole. Not the case for Florence and the Machine, who recently brought their High as Hope Tour to Chicago’s United Center.
As one might expect, Florence Welch was in fine form, dancing and twirling about the stage to angelic heights. Hit after hit dazzled thousands of Chicagoans, who all left Earth’s miserable confines for an outstanding two-hour performance.
This Must Be the Gig host and senior photographer Lior Phillips captured the entire night in all its majestic glory. Peruse her exhaustive gallery of photos below and consult the night’s full setlist shortly after.
Follow Lior and Consequence on Instagram.
Setlist:
June
Hunger
Between Two Lungs
Only If for a Night
Queen of Peace
South London Forever
Patricia
Dog Days Are Over
100 Years
Ship to Wreck
The End of Love
Cosmic Love
Delilah
Encore:
Big God
Shake It Out
What Kind of Man