In Photos: Garbage Grow Up and Get Paranoid at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre (10/17)

It’s been 20 years since Garbage dropped their sophomore album, 1998’s Version 2.0. But there was hardly any dust in the air at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre on Wednesday night as Shirley Manson and Butch Vig’s blockbuster outfit revisited the album in full.
Similar to their recent tour surrounding the anniversary of their self-titled debut, this run finds the group eschewing any nostalgia in favor of unbridled angst and feverish energy, the kind often reserved for youngsters who’ve just left the garage.
Senior photographer Heather Kaplan covered it all. Peruse her gallery of photos below and consult the night’s full setlist shortly after. As you’ll see, they even revisited their Bond theme and their covers of Big Star and The Seeds.
Setlist:
Afterglow
Deadwood
Temptation Waits
Wicked Ways (with “Personal Jesus” snippet by Depeche Mode)
Special
The World Is Not Enough
13x Forever
Get Busy With the Fizzy
Hammering in My Head
Medication
Thirteen (Big Star cover)
Can’t Seem to Make You Mine (The Seeds cover)
I Think I’m Paranoid
Sleep Together
Dumb
Soldier Through This
Lick the Pavement
Push It
When I Grow Up
You Look So Fine
Encore:
The Trick Is to Keep Breathing
No Horses
Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)