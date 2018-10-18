In Photos: Garbage Grow Up and Get Paranoid at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre (10/17)

Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan

It’s been 20 years since Garbage dropped their sophomore album, 1998’s Version 2.0. But there was hardly any dust in the air at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre on Wednesday night as Shirley Manson and Butch Vig’s blockbuster outfit revisited the album in full.

Similar to their recent tour surrounding the anniversary of their self-titled debut, this run finds the group eschewing any nostalgia in favor of unbridled angst and feverish energy, the kind often reserved for youngsters who’ve just left the garage.



Senior photographer Heather Kaplan covered it all. Peruse her gallery of photos below and consult the night’s full setlist shortly after. As you’ll see, they even revisited their Bond theme and their covers of Big Star and The Seeds.

Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Garbage, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan

Setlist:

Afterglow

Deadwood

Temptation Waits

Wicked Ways (with “Personal Jesus” snippet by Depeche Mode)

Special

The World Is Not Enough

13x Forever

Get Busy With the Fizzy

Hammering in My Head

Medication

Thirteen (Big Star cover)

Can’t Seem to Make You Mine (The Seeds cover)

I Think I’m Paranoid

Sleep Together

Dumb

Soldier Through This

Lick the Pavement

Push It

When I Grow Up

You Look So Fine

Encore:

The Trick Is to Keep Breathing

No Horses

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)