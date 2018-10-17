In Photos: Gorillaz Bring “Shy-Town” to Chicago’s United Center (10/16)

Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan

We’ve heard of Gorillas in the Mist, but Gorillaz in “Shy-Town”? Such was the case on Tuesday night, when Damon Albarn and his bratty team of animated trip-hop rockers conquered Chicago’s United Center like they were in a Matthew Reeves’ actioneer.

In support of this year’s The Now Now, Albarn came fully stocked with Jamie Hewlett’s creations and a dizzying array of hits and deep cuts — 29 selections in all. One surprise was the live debut of “Shy-Town” off 2010’s iPad-created The Fall:



Guests included De La Soul, Peven Everett, Jamie Principle, and Bootie Brown.

Senior photographer Heather Kaplan was front and center on the scene, snapping as many photos of the Gorillaz as she could. Peep ’em all and the full setlist below.

Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan Gorillaz, Chicago, photo by Heather Kaplan

Setlist:

M1 A1 (with “Lil’ Dub Chefin'” outro)

Tranz

Last Living Souls

Rhinestone Eyes

Saturnz Barz

Tomorrow Comes Today

Shy-Town (Live debut)

Magic City

Every Planet We Reach Is Dead (Alt ending)

19-2000

Humility

Superfast Jellyfish (with De La Soul)

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

Fire Flies

Strobelitem (with Peven Everett)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)

Hollywood (with Jamie Principle)

Stylo (with Peven Everett and Bootie Brown)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

Souk Eye

Plastic Beach

Encore:

Lake Zurich

Latin Simone (¿Qué Pasa Contigo?) (English vocal intro)

Kids With Guns (Damon wore a Noodle mask… more )

Clint Eastwood

Don’t Get Lost in Heaven

Demon Days