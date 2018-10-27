Menu
In Photos: Metallica Bring Their Worldwired Tour to Philadelphia (10/25)

The concert featured the band playing "Phantom Lord" for the first time in 5 years

by
on October 27, 2018, 10:32am
Metallica
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Metallica brought their Worldwired Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night (October 25th), a show that was added to their itinerary to help local rock radio station 93.3 WMMR celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The concert featured the legendary metal act playing in the round, surrounded by adoring fans on all sides of the stage. The audience was warmed up by comedian and metalhead Jim Breuer, who served as the only opening act.

Among the highlights was the band’s first performance since 2013 of the Kill ‘Em All track “Phantom Lord”. Another cool moment happened during “Moth Into a Flame”, as illuminated drones that represented moths were sent flying overhead.

Metallica’s North American fall tour resumes tonight (October 27th) in Buffalo, New York, with dates scheduled through mid March. The band will then embark on a late spring / summer European tour with support from Ghost. See Metallica’s full itinerary here.

See our exclusive photos of Metallica at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, as well as the setlist and video footage, below.

Photo Gallery: Metallica in Philadelphia (click and scroll through)

Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Jim Breuer, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Jim Breuer, photo by Melinda Oswandel

All photos by Melinda Oswandel (@melindaoswandel)

Setlist:
Hardwired
Atlas, Rise!
Seek & Destroy
Harvester of Sorrow
The Day That Never Comes
Now That We’re Dead
Creeping Death
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (followed by Kirk & Rob’s solos including For the Love of Money, The Green Manalishi and Anesthesia)
Phantom Lord (tour debut; first live performance since June 8, 2013)
Fuel
Moth Into Flame
Sad but True
One
Master of Puppets

Encore:
Spit Out the Bone
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman (with The Frayed Ends of Sanity outro)

