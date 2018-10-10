The Iron Sheik brokers peace between Limp Bizkit and Insane Clown Posse

Shaggy, Fred Durst, and Iron Sheik

It was the dropkick heard no where because it didn’t actually connect. Over the weekend, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope tried to kick Fred Durst off the stage during Limp Bizkit’s set at Camden, New Jersey’s Rock Allegiance Festival. Though he muffed the move, Bizkit’s DJ Lethal was pretty pissed at the attempt, going on a Twitter tirade calling Shaggy a “bitch ass clout chaser.” Now, though, cooler heads have prevailed thanks to an unlikely mediator: former wrestling star The Iron Sheik.

As The PRP points out, the Sheik sent out a tweet that, while mocking Shaggy’s failed flying move, called for peace between his “brothers.” “THE SHAGGY TOO DOPE YOU ARE A GOOD MAN BUT YOUR DROPKICK IS FUCKING DRIZZLING SHITS,” he wrote (caps are his). “ALSO @djlethal IS MY BROTHER I DONT LIKE TO SE MY BROTHERS FIGHT BUBBA.”



That was apparently all Lethal needed to keep his blood from boiling, as he responded on Instagram with laughter and an acceptance of a truce. “Thank you mr #ironsheik for making a funny situation even funnier,” Lethal wrote, adding, “#truce we don’t need anymore violence in these times. There are bigger issues in this world.”

Sheik responded to Letha’s post, writing, “BUBBA I LOVE THE PEACE NOT THE WAR UNLESS THE SON OF A BITCH JABRONI DESERVE TO GET SUPLEXED. THIS WAY THE SHAGGY GOOD MEN. GOD BLESS YOI.”

Check out the tweet and Lethal’s response below, as well as an Instagram Live stream Lethal sent out the day following the incident.

So are we all good here now? Can we move on?