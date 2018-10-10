Jack White leads crowd in singing Polish birthday song “Sto lat” to his mother

Jack White and his mom, Teresa Gillis

Jack White is currently in the middle of a European leg supporting his latest solo album, Boarding House Reach. Tuesday marked a particularly special stop of the tour, as White played a show in his mother’s homeland of Poland. It just so happened that Momma White was in the house to celebrate her 88th birthday, and her seventh son brought her out so the crowd could regale her with “Sto lat”, the Polish b-day song.

Of course, White’s no-phone policy makes it nigh impossible to find a clip of the sweet moment, but Jack himself shared a picture of him and his mom on stage. Take a look:



For the curious, here’s what “Sto lat” sounds like:

Jack’s tour of Europe will keep him occupied for the rest of the month. He’ll be back on this side of the pond for a North American trek come November. He also recently revealed plans to reunite with The Raconteurs for their first new album since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely, which is expected next year.