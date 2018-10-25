Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Jamie Lee Curtis joins jaw-dropping cast for Rian Johnson’s Last Jedi followup, Knives Out

Scream Queen will slash her way through a murder mystery akin to Agatha Christie

by
on October 25, 2018, 7:55pm
0 comments
Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween

Long before Star Wars: The Last Jedi divided audiences like the fucking 2016 election, director Rian Johnson was out making groundbreaking indie films like Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper. Fortunately for just about everyone, he’s taking a break from the galaxy far, far away and heading back to original storytelling with Knives Out, only now he’s considerably upgraded his talent pool.

As Variety reports, current box office champ Jamie Lee Curtis has joined a crop of A-listers that includes — get this — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Currently, there’s no logline for the movie, though Johnson has previously cited Agatha Christie, describing the movie as “his contemporary version of the locked-door mansion murder mystery.”

Spooky! Better yet, production begins in November, guaranteeing a 2019 release.

Previous Story
Matt Heafy exits Trivium tour for impending arrival of twins; Howard Jones, Avatar singer and YouTube sensation to fill in
Next Story
Filmography: John Carpenter Spent His Whole Career Wrestling With Americana
No comments