Jamie Lee Curtis joins jaw-dropping cast for Rian Johnson’s Last Jedi followup, Knives Out

Long before Star Wars: The Last Jedi divided audiences like the fucking 2016 election, director Rian Johnson was out making groundbreaking indie films like Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper. Fortunately for just about everyone, he’s taking a break from the galaxy far, far away and heading back to original storytelling with Knives Out, only now he’s considerably upgraded his talent pool.

As Variety reports, current box office champ Jamie Lee Curtis has joined a crop of A-listers that includes — get this — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas. Currently, there’s no logline for the movie, though Johnson has previously cited Agatha Christie, describing the movie as “his contemporary version of the locked-door mansion murder mystery.”



Spooky! Better yet, production begins in November, guaranteeing a 2019 release.