Jamie Lee Curtis regrets Halloween H20: “I was going to get a paycheck”

Over the weekend, Jamie Lee Curtis smashed a number of box office records with her return to the Halloween franchise in David Gordon Green’s new reboot. However, this wasn’t the first time she’s revisited the role to commercial success.

Twenty years ago, she similarly dominated the box office with the franchise’s other reboot, 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. Now, she has regrets about the sequel, as she explains to Entertainment Weekly:



“…to this day, I regret that I didn’t say to everyone, If Debra Hill’s not the one producing this movie, I’m not doing it. But what ended up happening was, she wasn’t part of it, John [Carpenter] wasn’t part of it, and I was still part of it, and it was a machine going down the road. I was excited about it, and, honestly, I was going to be paid well. I hadn’t made any money on the Halloween franchise at all. I mean, really, in all of those years I hadn’t really made any money. It just gave me a lot of fame. And now I was going to get a paycheck.”

She’s not wrong: Halloween H20 was initially conceived to be one big 20th anniversary homecoming for Curtis, Carpenter, and Hill. When Dimension Films balked at Carpenter’s 10 million fee, the job went to, rather ironically, Friday the 13th filmmaker Steve Miner.

Seeing how H20 went on to make a whopping 55 million dollars, Curtis certainly got her paycheck, and thankfully, as executive producer on the new one, Carpenter will most definitely get a piece of the 91+ million dollars that’s coming to this year’s installment.

Sadly, Hill passed away in 2005, leaving one to speculate on what could have been had the three of them been given the opportunity to make the movie they wanted. Nonetheless, H20 exists, and, somehow, is better than what we got this year.

Agree? Disagree? Don’t care? Stream reviews for both films below courtesy of our own Michael Myers podcast, Halloweenies. You’ll go in a slacker and come out a scholar on the franchise. That’s a guarantee.

