Janelle Monáe performs “Make Me Feel” on Colbert: Watch

Janelle Monae on Colbert

The Electric Lady delivered a forceful reminder for why her latest release, Dirty Computer, deserves consideration for Album of the Year. Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, Janelle Monáe staged a spectacular performance of “Make Me Feel”, complete with choreographed dancing and a finely-tuned backing band. Catch the replay below.

Back in July, Monáe appeared on the Late Show and danced on Colbert’s desk while performing “The Americans”. Recently, she was cast in both Focus Features’ Harriet Tubman biopic and Disney’s live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

