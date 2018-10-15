Fans launch petition for complete Janet Jackson archival campaign

Janet Jackson

This year saw Janet Jackson make her triumphant return with “Made For Now”, her first single since 2015 acclaimed album Unbreakable. The R&B legend also appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the track, marking Jackson’s first late-night TV stint in nearly 15 years, and she served as the subject of Discography, Consequence of Sound’s own podcast celebrating historic music catalogs. The momentum of 2018 has all led up to last week and perhaps the biggest news of her career yet: a coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019 nomination.

With Jackson and her career-spanning catalog firmly back in the spotlight, Discography fans have launched an official Change.org petition, calling on her label to finally launch a proper archival campaign the Grammy-winner deserves. Classic acts from that same time have received countless reissue packages dedicated to their iconic work, complete with outtakes, demos, alternative mixes and the like, but believe it or not, fans have been without any modern, massive Jackson re-releases — even from her most popular eras, 1989’s Rhythm Nation and 1997’s Velvet Rope.



Subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

“We as fans are saddened by the fact that none of the classic albums (Control, Rhythm Nation 1814, janet. The Velvet Rope etc) have never been re-issued, remastered nor re-released,” the petition pleads. “While Ms. Jackson keeps setting trends and breaking records with her tour, there is a whole generation of music lovers waiting to be introduced to Miss Janet’s back-catalogue of music.

“Millions of fans have been requesting for a special or limited release of any vinyl, album or tour for decades now,” continues the petition, which is less than 100 signatures away from its goal. We feel it’s the right time to do so, and we feel that as loyal fans we deserve to enjoy and purchase the albums we love as remastered and repackaged items, as well as on vinyl.”

A search online proves the petition true: For well over a decade, fans on various forums have wondered about and asked for a complete reissuing of Janet’s catalog. As the petition notes, maybe now finally “it’s time” labels honor their requests.

Check out the petition here.

Revisit her “Made For Now” performance on The Tonight Show, followed by the most recent episode of Discography, which takes a look at the artist’s B-sides (which will hopefully have a place on a future reissue).