Javier Bardem says he’d work with Woody Allen again “tomorrow”

Woody Allen

A number of actors have disavowed Woody Allen in the wake of resurfaced allegations that the filmmaker sexually assaulted his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Several of them, including Rebecca Hall, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and Griffin Newman starred in his latest movie, A Rainy Day in New York, which has reportedly been shelved by Amazon. There is one actor, however, who would work with Allen again in a heartbeat: Vicky Cristina Barcelona star Javier Bardem.

Variety reports that during a Monday masterclass at France’s Lumière Film Festival, Bardem called Allen “a genius,” saying he’d “work with him tomorrow,” despite the allegations. “Today, 11 years later, it is the same accusation,” Bardem said, pointing out that Allen has not been found guilty of any crime. “Public accusations are very dangerous. If some day there is a trial and it’s proven to be true, I would change my opinion, but at this moment, nothing has changed.”



The European audience applauded Bardem’s remarks, which makes sense considering that the filmmaker has remained popular in Europe as his star has faded in the States.

Though Allen considers himself the “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement, the resurfaced allegations have damaged more than his relationships with a number of actors. In additon to shelving A Rainy Day in New York, Amazon is said to be exploring means to cancel its existing content deal with Allen.