Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces 2019 North American tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO

This past summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO embarked on their first extensive North American tour in 35 years. Fans of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame outfit won’t have to wait nearly as long to see them again; ELO just announced a new 20-date swing for summer 2019.

This time around, ELO will hit secondary markets like Anaheim, Sacramento, Vancouver, Tampa, St. Paul, and Pittsburgh. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Monday, October 29th at 10:00 am local time. You can also grab them here. See the full itinerary below.



Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2019 Tour Dates:

06/20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

06/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

06/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

07/11 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Watch Jeff Lynne’s ELO perform “Evil Woman” at Wembley Stadium: