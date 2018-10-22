Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces 2019 North American tour

This past summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO embarked on their first extensive North American tour in 35 years. Fans of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame outfit won’t have to wait nearly as long to see them again; ELO just announced a new 20-date swing for summer 2019.
This time around, ELO will hit secondary markets like Anaheim, Sacramento, Vancouver, Tampa, St. Paul, and Pittsburgh. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Monday, October 29th at 10:00 am local time. You can also grab them here. See the full itinerary below.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2019 Tour Dates:
06/20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
06/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
06/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
07/11 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Watch Jeff Lynne’s ELO perform “Evil Woman” at Wembley Stadium: