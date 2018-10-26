Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign premiere MihTy collaborative album: Stream

Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign have released their new collaborative album, MihTy. It’s available to stream below.

The long-in-the-works effort is comprised of 11 songs, including previous offerings “The Light” and “Goin Thru Some Thangz”. There’s also the Lil Wayne-assisted “New Level”, which features a sample of “In My Bed” by Dru Hill, a group Jeremih has often cited as a major inspiration. Other guest contributors include Wiz Khalifa,Chris Brown, and French Montana. Most of the LP’s production was helmed by Chicago’s Hitmaka, fka Yung Berg (Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane).



“It’s just real feel-good R&B music,” Jeremih told Power 106 of the joint album.

Although MihTy is Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s first big project together, they have linked up in the past, most notably on Jeremih’s 2015 Late Nights song “Impatient”.

Ty Dolla $ign is said to be finishing up another collaborative album — this time with Kanye West.

MihTy Artwork:

MihTy Tracklist:

01. The Light

02. Goin Thru Some Thangz

03. FYT (feat. French Montana)

04. Perfect Timing

05. New Level (feat. Lil Wayne)

06. Take Your Time

07. These Days

08. Surrounded (feat. Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa)

09. Lie 2 Me

10. Ride It

11. Imitate