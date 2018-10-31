Jerry Seinfeld announces 2019 tour dates, Beacon Theatre residency

Jerry Seinfeld, photo by Amanda Koellner

What’s the deal with residencies? Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld has announced that he’s returning to New York’s historic Beacon Theatre for an extension of his 2016-17 residency that will makeup most of the first half of 2019.

“There are certain theaters that make a performer and an audience feel very connected,” Seinfeld says. “For me, The Beacon is just it. That feeling is all I care about. I can’t wait to go back.”



Currently, there are 10 shows spread out across January and June, all of which go on sale this Friday, November 2nd. If you recall, the previous residency sold out all 36 shows, so if you’re looking to grab tickets, be vigilant. You can also secure them here.

Consult each date below, which also includes his previously announced 2018-2019 tour dates. You can pick up tickets to all the upcoming dates here.

Jerry Seinfeld 2018-19 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

11/08 – Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum

11/09 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

11/15 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre at Colorado Convention Center

11/30 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

12/01 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

12/06 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Performing Arts Center

12/07 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

12/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre-LA

12/15 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

01/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

01/25 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Music Hall

01/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Sheas Performing Arts Center – Buffalo Theatre

02/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/07 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

03/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/05 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino Event Center

05/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

05/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/06 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace