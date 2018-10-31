Jerry Seinfeld announces 2019 tour dates, Beacon Theatre residency

What’s the deal with residencies? Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld has announced that he’s returning to New York’s historic Beacon Theatre for an extension of his 2016-17 residency that will makeup most of the first half of 2019.
“There are certain theaters that make a performer and an audience feel very connected,” Seinfeld says. “For me, The Beacon is just it. That feeling is all I care about. I can’t wait to go back.”
Currently, there are 10 shows spread out across January and June, all of which go on sale this Friday, November 2nd. If you recall, the previous residency sold out all 36 shows, so if you’re looking to grab tickets, be vigilant. You can also secure them here.
Consult each date below, which also includes his previously announced 2018-2019 tour dates. You can pick up tickets to all the upcoming dates here.
Jerry Seinfeld 2018-19 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
11/08 – Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum
11/09 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
11/15 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza
11/16 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre at Colorado Convention Center
11/30 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
12/01 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
12/06 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Performing Arts Center
12/07 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
12/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre-LA
12/15 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
01/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
01/25 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Music Hall
01/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Sheas Performing Arts Center – Buffalo Theatre
02/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace
02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace
03/07 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
03/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
04/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
04/05 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
04/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino Event Center
05/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
05/04 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/06 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace
06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace