Joey Purp and RZA perform furious rendition of “Godbody Pt 2” on Fallon: Watch

Joey Purp and RZA Godbody on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Last month saw Joey Purp return with his latest mixtape, Quarterthing. The project features a number of special guests, and last night one of the biggest, RZA, joined the Chicago MC for a performance of the track “Godbody Pt 2” on Fallon.

The pair gave a furious, forceful performance, practically punching the mics with their bars. Even though RZA only features on the first verse, his presence alone added power to the presentation. At one point, Purp changed a line to pay tribute to the late XXXTentacion: “First they gonna love you, then they gonna hate you/ It comes in wave/ Rest in peace to X/ The world will never be the same.”



Check out the replay below.

Quarterthing also features GZA and Ravyn Lenae, with production coming from the likes of Smoko Ono, DJ Khalil, and Thelonious Martin. Additional board work was provided by Savemoney affiliate Knox Fortune and Nate Fox of the Chance the Rapper-affiliated group The Social Experiment.

Meanwhile, RZA linked up with his Wu-Tang Clan mates for a rare performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live late last week.