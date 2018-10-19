John Carpenter premieres brutal score for Halloween: Stream

Halloween, Sacred Bones

Michael Myers isn’t the only veteran coming home today: Legendary Master of Horror John Carpenter has returned with his highly anticipated score for David Gordon Green’s Halloween, which is now available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Although he’s been back behind the synths for years now, what with Lost Themes I & II and last year’s Anthology, this marks Carpenter’s first original score since 2001’s Ghosts of Mars and his first for the franchise since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Once again, he collaborated with his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies.



Much like The Shape, Carpenter makes a “brutal” return with Halloween, as I wrote in my glowing review that “it’s arguably the most modern score he’s ever composed, cutting with a minimalistic edge that might make Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross blush.”

Stream below and catch our recent interviews with Carpenter and Davies, who both joined our Halloweenies podcast earlier this week to discuss the score, their respective works, and many more pumpkin-flavored goodies.

Download | Subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS

As for the film, senior writer Sarah Kurchak argues it’s nothing more than fan fiction, while also conceding it’s “an interesting experiment, and possibly a positive step toward marrying long-term franchises and pop culture touchstones with new creative visions.”

Trick or treat? See for yourself as Halloween is currently in theaters. Though, if you dig the score, grab a copy now via Sacred Bones and Waxwork Records or maybe try to win a blood-stained vinyl from us. After all, everyone’s entitled to one good score.