John Carpenter shares incredible closing track “Halloween Triumphant”: Stream

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween

Trick or treat. We’re days away from David Gordon Green’s Halloween and the Master of Horror himself, John Carpenter, is putting the candle in this jack o’ lantern early with an exciting new slice off his incredible new score.

It’s the closing track, “Halloween Triumphant”, what will likely play over the credits, and good god does this thing pummel you around. Fueled by Reznor-esque industrial percussion, this is Halloween like you’ve never heard it.



Brutal, menacing, and vicious, it’s the type of sound you want for two angry veterans going at it, which is exactly what we’re getting in Green’s new film as we watch Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode go toe-to-toe with The Shape.

Stream below and then check out our new interview with Carpenter and godson/bandmate Daniel Davies, who join Halloweenies this week to discuss the score, their respective works, and many more pumpkin-flavored goodies.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19th. Sacred Bones Records will issue the score on the same day in a variety of formats, namely multiple iterations on vinyl for all you enthusiasts out there. It’s exciting stuff.