John Carpenter shares killer new theme for Shudder: Stream

John Carpenter, photo by Nina Corcoran

Earlier this month, John Carpenter joined our Halloweenies podcast, where he teased a number of tricks and treats. One of the gooey tidbits was that Shudder was interested in possibly turning his 1987 underrated classic Prince of Darkness into a series.

However, that wasn’t all Shudder wanted from Carpenter. No, he also claimed the company tapped him to write a new theme for their streaming service, and that’s exactly what he did as the Master of Horror has shared a new track aptly titled, “Shudder”.



“We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind audio identity for Shudder and the first person we thought of was John Carpenter,” says Shudder GM Craig Engler in a statement. “We approached John and to our delight, he was enthusiastic about the idea and came up with an iconic theme that will enchant and thrill Shudder members every time they hear it.”

Five seconds of the theme will appear in front of Shudder’s content starting this Wednesday on Halloween. If you recall, in 1978, Carpenter directed a movie called Halloween. Pretty cool.

Carpenter’s had a hell of a month. His brutal score is currently scaring millions of fans across the world as David Gordon Green’s Halloween smashes the box office to hell, while two of his most iconic works — Halloween and 1980’s The Fog — are out stalking theaters with new 4K restorations.

