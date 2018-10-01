John Legend announces first Christmas album, tour

John Legend, the world’s youngest EGOT winner, has announced his first-ever collection of Christmas music. Entitled A Legendary Christmas (get it?), the album is due out October 26th via Columbia Records.
Featuring classics like “Silver Bells”, “Christmas Time is Here”, “Please Come Home for Christmas”, and a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes”, the 14-track effort was executive produced by Raphael Saadiq. Stevie Wonder plays harmonica on opener “What Christmas Means to Me”, while jazz bassist/singer Esperanza Spalding features on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.
Check out the A Legendary Christmas album art and tracklist below.
A Legendary Christmas Artwork:
A Legendary Christmas Tracklist:
01. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
02. Silver Bells
03. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
04. No Place Like Home
05. Bring Me Love
06. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
07. Christmas Time Is Here
08. Waiting for Christmas
09. Purple Snowflakes
10. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
11. Please Come Home for Christmas
12. Wrap Me Up in Your Love
13. By Christmas Eve
14. Merry Merry Christmas
Legend will support the record on his 25-date “A Legendary Christmas Tour”. Pre-sale tickets are available now via Legend’s website, and the full itinerary is below. You can also grab tickets here.
John Legend “A Legendary Christmas” 2018 Tour Dates:
11/15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/17 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino
11/24 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods
11/25 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
12/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/07 – Verona, NY @ Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
12/09 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
12/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
12/15 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
12/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall
12/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
12/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
12/29 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts
12/30 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre