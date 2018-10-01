John Legend announces first Christmas album, tour

John Legend

John Legend, the world’s youngest EGOT winner, has announced his first-ever collection of Christmas music. Entitled A Legendary Christmas (get it?), the album is due out October 26th via Columbia Records.

Featuring classics like “Silver Bells”, “Christmas Time is Here”, “Please Come Home for Christmas”, and a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes”, the 14-track effort was executive produced by Raphael Saadiq. Stevie Wonder plays harmonica on opener “What Christmas Means to Me”, while jazz bassist/singer Esperanza Spalding features on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.



Check out the A Legendary Christmas album art and tracklist below.

A Legendary Christmas Artwork:

A Legendary Christmas Tracklist:

01. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

02. Silver Bells

03. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

04. No Place Like Home

05. Bring Me Love

06. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

07. Christmas Time Is Here

08. Waiting for Christmas

09. Purple Snowflakes

10. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

11. Please Come Home for Christmas

12. Wrap Me Up in Your Love

13. By Christmas Eve

14. Merry Merry Christmas

Legend will support the record on his 25-date “A Legendary Christmas Tour”. Pre-sale tickets are available now via Legend’s website, and the full itinerary is below. You can also grab tickets here.

John Legend “A Legendary Christmas” 2018 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino

11/24 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods

11/25 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

11/28 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

12/03 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/07 – Verona, NY @ Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

12/09 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

12/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

12/15 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

12/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall

12/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

12/29 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts

12/30 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre