Todd Phillips’ Joker origin story casts its young Bruce Wayne

We initially rolled our eyes at the idea of a Joker origin story, but our first looks at Joaquin Phoenix’s titular clown have been compelling. Also, you can’t overlook this cast: Not only are high-wattage stars like Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz joining Phoenix, but director Todd Phillips’ has recruited some of Hollywood’s best character actors in Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, and Shea Whigham. The casting announcements keep rolling in, too, as The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed a few more new faces, the likes of whom will be playing key roles.

First up is Dante Pereira-Olso, who will play a young Bruce Wayne in the movie. This marks a reunion between Phoenix and the child actor, who played a younger version of Phoenix’s character in this year’s You Were Never Really Here. Joining him is Douglas Hodge, who will play Alfred Pennyworth, the Wayne family’s loyal butler. Brett Cullen was also recently cast as Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s father, after Alec Baldwin dropped out.



The studio previously described the project as an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.” It will anchor next year’s Halloween filmscape when it hits theaters on October 4th, 2019.