Jon Stewart, Steve Carell reunite for political satire Irresistible

Jon Stewart and Steve Carell

Daily Show alumni Jon Stewart and Steve Carell are reuniting for a new feature-length film.

The film is titled Irresistible and is billed as “a political satire based on [Stewart’s] original idea.” Stewart will serve as director, marking his second time behind the lens following his 2014 debut, Rosewater. Carell is an early talks to star in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Carell can next be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen and Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice, both of which hit theaters in December.

As for Stewart, he recently learned how to drum. Over the summer, he toured alongside Dave Chappelle in anticipation of his first standup comedy special in 21 years.