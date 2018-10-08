Kacey Musgraves performs “Happy & Sad” on Ellen: Watch

Kacey Musgraves on Ellen

Kacey Musgraves delivered a one-two punch on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, performing both “Love is a Wild Thing” and “Wonder Woman”. The country music star followed that up with an appearance on Monday’s episode of Ellen, where she rolled out another golden highlight off this year’s Golden Hour.

With the warm glow of multicolor lights behind her, Musgraves performed “Happy & Sad”, a soft-spoken and reflective track about the rush of new love and the fear of losing it. “Is there a word for the way that I’m feeling tonight?” she sang. “I never felt so high… and they say everything goes up must come down, but I don’t wanna come down.”



Musgraves also sat down for a quick chat with host Ellen Degeneres about Golden Hour. “We were obsessed,” said DeGeneres told Musgraves, “we listened to that album all summer long.” Additionally, Musgraves talked about her past job dressing up as Hannah Montana at kids’ birthday parties. “That was a brief stint. It didn’t go that well. I got paid in change,” remarked the singer. “A kid tried to rip my wig off.” DeGeneres then pranked Musgraves by having a person in a Hannah Montana costume jump out of a box to scare her.

Catch video of her performance and interview below.

Musgraves will support Golden Hour with her headlining “Oh, What a World Tour” that commences January 9th. Grab tickets here.