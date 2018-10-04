Kacey Musgraves performs “Love is a Wild Thing” and “Wonder Woman” on Kimmel: Watch

Kacey Musgraves on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kacey Musgraves released one of the best albums of the year, Golden Hour, back in March. Since then, the country music star has announced a 2019 headlining tour featuring openers in Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy. She has also appeared on the Late Late Show (“Slow Burn”), Ellen (“High Horse”), and Seth Meyers (“Rainbow”).

On Tuesday evening, Musgraves continued to make her rounds on the TV circuit, guesting on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Outfitted in a long dress with butterfly patterns, she performed a pair of Golden Hour tracks for the audience. “Love is a Wild Thing” came first, and featured Musgraves on guitar while backed by pinkish hues of lighting. The Texas native followed that up with “Wonder Woman”, which she delivered as she walked all around the stage, interacting with the crowd and her backing band.



Catch both video replays below.

Musgraves’ “Oh, What a World Tour” officially kicks off January 9th. Grab tickets here.