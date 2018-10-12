Kamaiyah and Travis Scott connect on new song “All I Know”: Stream

Kamaiyah and Travis Scott

Kamaiyah and Travis Scott have linked up on a new song dubbed, “All I Know”. Scott may still be buzzing thanks to his Astroworld album, but the highlight here is Kamaiyah, who challenges just about anyone who will listen: “I give no fucks, so what?” she says during her turn at the mic, DJ Mustard’s piano-looped production colorful and chaotic behind her.



According to Kamaiyah, “All I Know” is actually a tune from her archives. She decided to finally unearth it after a leaked version hit the web recently. “Someone leaked my song with Travis $cott on the internet and that’s the wrong version this shit still ain’t mixed and 2yrs old but fuck it,” she wrote on Twitter, “whoever leaked it can suck it.”

Take a listen below.

Someone leaked my song with Travis $cott on the internet and that’s the wrong version this shit still ain’t mixed and 2yrs old but fuck it 🤷🏽‍♀️ whoever leaked it can suck it 🖕🏾 https://t.co/4xm4OAncXI — ill yaya (@kamaiyah) October 11, 2018

Kamaiyah previously collaborated with ScHoolboy Q on June’s “Addicted to Ballin'”. She dropped her Before I Wake mixtape late last year.

As for Scott, in addition to Astroworld, he recently contributed to albums from Lil Wayne (Tha Carter V) and Migos’ Quavo (Quavo Huncho). He also appeared on Saturday Night Live this month. In a few weeks, he officially kicks off his “Astroworld Tour”.