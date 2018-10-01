Kanye and Kim Kardashian got into a fight over Band-Aids

Kanye West

If you’re wondering what it’s like to be married to Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian-West shared a pretty amazing anecdote on last night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Karadashian recounted a recent fight she and Kanye had over, yes, Band-Aids.

“We had a fight because I wouldn’t get him a Band-Aid. I said, ‘Did you look in the proper place? There’s a Band-Aid there.’ He didn’t like that one. He didn’t like the color of the Band-Aid. So, we went upstairs to the kids’ room and I go, ‘Oh, look. North has Jesus Band-Aids. Put on a Jesus Band-Aid.”



“He was like, ‘I’ve slaved around the world for you making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus Band-Aid. He said I should have gotten him a skin-colored Band-Aid. And I’m like, ‘So I’m running around looking for different colored Band-Aids when I’ve got three kids to look after?” So I say, ‘Call the housekeeper, let’s have her get a Band-Aid.’ And he’s like, ‘Why can’t you get it? You’d get [their two-year-old son] Saint one.”

Reminder: This is the same man “leading the charge” on behalf of Donald Trump.