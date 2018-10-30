Kanye distances himself from Donald Trump: “My eyes are now wide open”

Kanye West

For months now, Kanye West has been palling around with prominent conservative figures and spewing factually inaccurate talking points about issues concerning race and welfare. Last month, Kanye stumped for Donald Trump during a bizarre, profanity-laced showing at the White House, and over the weekend, it was reported that he had designed a clothing line encouraging black voters to leave the Democratic party.

Now, though, it seems Kanye has finally come to his senses and realized he’s nothing more than a pawn being exploited by these conservative figures for their own personal benefit. In a series of tweets, Kanye proclaimed, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in.” He added that he’s “distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”



Kanye also took issue with Candace Owens, who misattributed Kanye as the creator of her Blexit clothing line. “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine,” Kanye explained. “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

Prior to distancing himself from Trump and Owens, Kanye listed his core beliefs: “I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

He added, “I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.”

