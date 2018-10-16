Kanye gifts African orphanage with free Yeezys

Kanye gifts Yeezys to African orphanage

Kanye West is currently in Africa finding inspiration for his new album, Yandhi. When not going on Persicope meditations about mind control, Kanye and his family are doing a bit of sightseeing. They’ve gone on safari, met with Uganda’s president, and today, they traveled to the Uganda town of Masulita. While there, they visited a local orphanage and gifted every child with a pair of Yeezys and Beats by Dre headphones.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, shared a video of the children dancing while wearing their Yeezys:



However, Kanye’s gesture of good will is not without controversy, as The Evening Standard points out. Critics have chided Kanye for giving the orphans his all-white signature sneaker as opposed to more practical clothing, while skeptics contend Kanye’s trip to Uganda is nothing more than a PR stunt designed to rehab his image and promote his Yeezy brand.

For his part, Kanye promised to return to Uganda to “build infrastructure and make sure the infrastructure is good,” adding, “We are going to get supplies, architects, resources, teachers, guides, and musicians. I’m gonna get some results and come right back.” (via Soft Power News). Hopefully he keeps his word.