Kanye West donates more than $70,000 to Chicago mayoral candidate backed by Chance The Rapper

Kanye West and Chance the Rapper

Chicago’s Amara Enyia received quite the boost last week when Chance the Rapper endorsed the relatively unknown community activist for mayor. Not everything was coming up roses, however, as the 31-year old apparently never closed the campaign account from her short-lived 2015 campaign and, according to the Chicago Tribune, “was fined by state election officials for not filing quarterly campaign finance reports as required by law.” She was left with a bill of $73,540, and Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said that in order for Enyia to run she’d have to pay the fines by December 20th. Now, thanks to a single donation, that debt has been resolved.

The Tribune reports that, per records, the debt was paid by Kanye West. “The Amara Enyia campaign thanks Chicago native, Kanye West, for his generous action,” a statement from Enyia’s campaign reads. “Amara’s campaign is energizing people around the city with bold ideas and solutions that move Chicago forward. We are excited to engage people of all walks of life as we focus our efforts on getting on the ballot.”



Say what you will about Kanye and his proudly uninformed view of modern American politics, but at least he’s giving one candidate a fighting chance.

Chance and Kanye have a collaborative album coming out soon.