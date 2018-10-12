Kanye West went from the White House to the Apple Store, where he gave a “keynote” atop a table

Kanye West, photo by Joshua Mellin

Kanye West spent the afternoon bonding with his new best friend, Donald Trump, at the White House. While there, he accidentally revealed that his iPhone password is a series of six zeroes, Page Six reports, so that might be why he went from the White House to a Georgetown Apple Store.

There, he hopped on a table to give what he called a “keynote.” According to Jack Jenkins, a reporter for Religion News Service, West declared that he “made an updated hat that says ‘make America great’ without the ‘again’…and Trump wore it!” He then showed people in the store a photo of Trump wearing it.



He’s announcing he made a hat for Trump that says “made an updated hat that says ‘make America great’ without the ‘again’…and Trump wore it!” Shows a picture on his iphone of Trump wearing said hat. Says the “again” part of the original slogan “hurts back people.” pic.twitter.com/mt2vO3Sl86 — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

CNN reporter Caroline Kelly was also in the store, and she posted a video of West’s speech. She also quoted him saying that the “again” in Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” is detrimental to the black community. “…It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea,” she quotes him as saying, “because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made a updated hat that said, Imake [sic] America great, and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening.”

Watch the video below.

“…It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made a updated hat that said, lmake America great, and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening” pic.twitter.com/nKgkDUKtga — Caroline Kelly (@caroline_mkelly) October 11, 2018

Upon leaving, he said he was off to Africa, presumably to finish work on his upcoming album, Yandhi.

West’s visit to the White House, which coincided with Trump’s signing of the Music Modernization Act, was criticized heavily by celebrities including T.I. and Axl Rose.