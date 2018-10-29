Kanye West designs new clothing line encouraging black voters to leave Democratic Party

Kanye West

Same Kanye, different day as the new adage goes: In what can best be described as another irritating disappointment, Kanye West has launched a clothing line encouraging black voters to cut ties with the Democratic Party.

As Stereogum points out, Trump’s go-to hip-hop artist debuted shirts with the words “Blexit” or “Black Exit” during Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. this past Saturday.



“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Turning Point USA spokeswoman Candice Owens announced at the event, which she organized (via Page Six). “[West] has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

In an interview with Breitbart, Owens says the design was a collaboration between the two of them. “Me and Kanye had been in constant contact for months,” she says. “I showed him the Blexit design that I had started to create. He paused for what felt like 10 excruciating minutes, looked at me, smiled, and said, ‘You know the greatest designer of all-time and you didn’t ask me for help?'”

Owens says West “felt like something was missing from the design,” and flew her out “from Philadelphia to Africa,” where he was visiting Uganda and meeting President Yoweri Museveni. “There was a real rooted tribal vibe and hora around us,” she recounts. “That feeling of going back to our homeland, being in Africa — the feeling of family and togetherness that we as a people have moved away from — motivated Kanye and inspired what came to be the Blexit design.”

Eventually, West introduced Owens to a designer who reworked the design. “The Blexit design reflects the deep-seated humanity and harmony we felt in Uganda,” Owens explains. “It’s that humanity you see in the artwork. The bodies represent us all bending and binding together as a people to bring healing to our communities and real lasting change. That’s what this movement represents. That’s what was missing from the logo. That’s what we found in Africa.”

West did not attend Saturday’s event, though his name is all over the campaign’s site currently selling the clothing. If you recall, West expressed his initial support for Owens earlier this year upon reactivating his Twitter, tweeting, “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.” If these designs are any indication, it would appear his feelings have hardly changed much in the months since.

Let’s not forget, West is less than a week removed from resolving a debt for Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia. Enyia is an avowed Democrat, whose campaign recently received a significant push from hometown hero and current West collaborator Chance the Rapper.

Again, never a dull moment in the life of Ye.