Kate Bush’s entire discography to be reissued

Kate Bush

Kate Bush’s entire back catalog will be reissued on vinyl and CD in November.

Many of Bush’s albums have been unavailable on vinyl for at least a decade. Not only that, but the archival campaign marks the “first (and definitive) programme of remastering and includes the release of many rarities and cover versions on vinyl and CD for the first time,” according to a press release.



Bush personally remastered each album herself with assistance from James Guthrie (Pink Floyd).

The reissues will be packaged in four distinct vinyl boxes and released in two waves. The first two box sets are due out on November 16th, with the latter two sets following November 30th. Specifically, the fourth box is made up of rarities previously unreleased on vinyl, including an entire disc of cover versions. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

The exact content of each box set are as follows:

Vinyl Box Set 1 (out Nov. 16th): The Kick Inside, Lionheart, Never For Ever, and The Dreaming

Vinyl Box Set 2 (out Nov. 16th): Hounds of Love, The Sensual World, and The Red Shoes

Vinyl Box Set 3 (out Nov. 30th): Aerial, Director’s Cut, and 50 Words for Snow

Vinyl Box Set 4 (out Nov. 30th): 12″ Mixes, The Other Side 1, The Other Side 2, and In Others’ Words

Kate Bush Vinyl Box 4 Kate Bush Vinyl Box 3 Kate Bush Vinyl Box 2 Kate Bush Vinyl Box 1

Vinyl Box Set 4 Tracklist:

12-Inch Mixes

01. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

02. The Big Sky (Meteorological Mix)

03. Cloudbusting (The Orgonon Mix)

04. Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)

05. Experiment IV (Extended Mix)

The Other Side 1

01. Walk Straight Down The Middle

02. You Want Alchemy

03. Be Kind To My Mistakes

04. Lyra

05. Under The Ivy

06. Experiment IV

07. Ne T’Enfuis Pas

08. Un Baiser D’Enfant

09. Burning Bridge

10. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix

The Other Side 2

01. Home For Christmas

02. One Last Look Around The House Before We Go

03. I’m Still Waiting

04. Warm And Soothing

05. Show A Little Devotion

06. Passing Through Air

07. Humming

08. Ran Tan Waltz

09. December Will Be Magic Again

10. Wuthering Heights (Remix / New Vocal from ‘The Whole Story’)

In Others’ Words

01. Rocket Man

02. Sexual Healing

03. Mná na hÉireann

04. My Lagan Love

05. The Man I Love

06. Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)

07. The Handsome Cabin Boy

08. Lord Of The Reedy River

09. Candle In The Wind