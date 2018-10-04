Kate Bush’s entire discography to be reissued

Kate Bush’s entire back catalog will be reissued on vinyl and CD in November.
Many of Bush’s albums have been unavailable on vinyl for at least a decade. Not only that, but the archival campaign marks the “first (and definitive) programme of remastering and includes the release of many rarities and cover versions on vinyl and CD for the first time,” according to a press release.
Bush personally remastered each album herself with assistance from James Guthrie (Pink Floyd).
The reissues will be packaged in four distinct vinyl boxes and released in two waves. The first two box sets are due out on November 16th, with the latter two sets following November 30th. Specifically, the fourth box is made up of rarities previously unreleased on vinyl, including an entire disc of cover versions. Pre-orders are now ongoing.
The exact content of each box set are as follows:
Vinyl Box Set 1 (out Nov. 16th): The Kick Inside, Lionheart, Never For Ever, and The Dreaming
Vinyl Box Set 2 (out Nov. 16th): Hounds of Love, The Sensual World, and The Red Shoes
Vinyl Box Set 3 (out Nov. 30th): Aerial, Director’s Cut, and 50 Words for Snow
Vinyl Box Set 4 (out Nov. 30th): 12″ Mixes, The Other Side 1, The Other Side 2, and In Others’ Words
Vinyl Box Set 4 Tracklist:
12-Inch Mixes
01. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
02. The Big Sky (Meteorological Mix)
03. Cloudbusting (The Orgonon Mix)
04. Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)
05. Experiment IV (Extended Mix)
The Other Side 1
01. Walk Straight Down The Middle
02. You Want Alchemy
03. Be Kind To My Mistakes
04. Lyra
05. Under The Ivy
06. Experiment IV
07. Ne T’Enfuis Pas
08. Un Baiser D’Enfant
09. Burning Bridge
10. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix
The Other Side 2
01. Home For Christmas
02. One Last Look Around The House Before We Go
03. I’m Still Waiting
04. Warm And Soothing
05. Show A Little Devotion
06. Passing Through Air
07. Humming
08. Ran Tan Waltz
09. December Will Be Magic Again
10. Wuthering Heights (Remix / New Vocal from ‘The Whole Story’)
In Others’ Words
01. Rocket Man
02. Sexual Healing
03. Mná na hÉireann
04. My Lagan Love
05. The Man I Love
06. Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)
07. The Handsome Cabin Boy
08. Lord Of The Reedy River
09. Candle In The Wind