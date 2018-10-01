Kero Kero Bonito releases new album Time ‘n Place: Stream

When it comes to news about Kero Kero Bonito’s new album Time ‘n’ Place, the time seems to be, well, right now.
Out of nowhere, the UK indie-pop band’s long-teased new album — their first with Polyvinyl Records — has dropped, and is currently available for streaming. While they released their single “Time Today” back in May, and “Make Believe” two weeks ago, not a word had been whispered of a release date for the full album. Lo and behold, here it is for all our listening pleasure.
Stream the entirety of Time ‘n’ Place on Spotify and Apple Music below.
Time ‘n’ Place is currently out via Polyvinyl – buy the album here.
Time ‘n’ Place Cover Art:
Time ‘n’ Place Tracklist:
01. Outside
02. Time Today
03. Only Acting
04. Flyway
05. Dump
06. Make Believe
07. Dear Future Self
08. Visiting Hours
09. If I’d Known
10. Sometimes
11. Swimming
12. Rest Stop