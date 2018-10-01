Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Kero Kero Bonito releases new album Time ‘n Place: Stream

The band's surprise LP is their first with Polyvinyl Records

by
on October 01, 2018, 3:55pm
0 comments
Kero Kero Bonito
Kero Kero Bonito

When it comes to news about Kero Kero Bonito’s new album Time ‘n’ Place, the time seems to be, well, right now.

Out of nowhere, the UK indie-pop band’s long-teased new album — their first with Polyvinyl Records — has dropped, and is currently available for streaming. While they released their single “Time Today” back in May, and “Make Believe” two weeks ago, not a word had been whispered of a release date for the full album. Lo and behold, here it is for all our listening pleasure.

Stream the entirety of Time ‘n’ Place on Spotify and Apple Music below.

Time ‘n’ Place is currently out via Polyvinyl – buy the album here.

Time ‘n’ Place Cover Art:

Kero Kero Bonito - Time 'n' Place - Album Art

Time ‘n’ Place Tracklist:
01. Outside
02. Time Today
03. Only Acting
04. Flyway
05. Dump
06. Make Believe
07. Dear Future Self
08. Visiting Hours
09. If I’d Known
10. Sometimes
11. Swimming
12. Rest Stop

Previous Story
Album Review: Voivod Return With Dynamic Concept Opus, The Wake
Next Story
Release of Kanye’s new album Yandhi pushed back to Black Friday
No comments