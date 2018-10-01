Kero Kero Bonito releases new album Time ‘n Place: Stream

Kero Kero Bonito

When it comes to news about Kero Kero Bonito’s new album Time ‘n’ Place, the time seems to be, well, right now.

Out of nowhere, the UK indie-pop band’s long-teased new album — their first with Polyvinyl Records — has dropped, and is currently available for streaming. While they released their single “Time Today” back in May, and “Make Believe” two weeks ago, not a word had been whispered of a release date for the full album. Lo and behold, here it is for all our listening pleasure.



Stream the entirety of Time ‘n’ Place on Spotify and Apple Music below.

Time ‘n’ Place is currently out via Polyvinyl – buy the album here.

Time ‘n’ Place Cover Art:

Time ‘n’ Place Tracklist:

01. Outside

02. Time Today

03. Only Acting

04. Flyway

05. Dump

06. Make Believe

07. Dear Future Self

08. Visiting Hours

09. If I’d Known

10. Sometimes

11. Swimming

12. Rest Stop