Kim Thayil: It’s “not likely” surviving members will perform or record as Soundgarden ever again

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, photo by Philip Cosores

While the surviving members of Soundgarden have all expressed interest in working on new music together again in the near future, guitarist Kim Thayil has clarified that it is “not likely” be under the Soundgarden name.

In a new interview with the Seattle Times, Thayil said, “I don’t think that’s anything we’d give reasonable consideration to at this point. When I say ‘at this point,’ I mean perhaps ever.”



He added, “I don’t know really what kind of thing is possible or what we would consider in the future. It’s likely nothing. The four of us were that. There were four of us and now there’s three of us, so it’s just not likely that there’s much to be pursued other than the catalog work at this point.”

For now, Thayil will be working with Sub Pop and A&M to put together Soundgarden compilations that may contain live or previously unreleased material.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, both Matt Cameron (drums) and Ben Shepherd (bass) conveyed interest in having the surviving members make music together in some capacity. “We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together,” said Cameron, while Shepherd added, “We’re going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step.”

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell died at the age of 52 on May 18th, 2017, after taking his own life following the band’s show in Detroit.