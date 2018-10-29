KISS announce 65-date itinerary for “End of the Road” farewell tour

Whether you believe them or not, the members of KISS say their upcoming tour will indeed be their last. Today, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shock rockers mapped out the first leg of dates for their “End of the Road World Tour.”
Spanning 65 dates across two continents, the tour kicks off in North America beginning at the end of January. Following the American leg, which runs through mid-April, the band will make their way across the Atlanta for shows in the UK, Europe, and Russia. See the full itinerary below.
A series of fan pre-sales will take place ahead of the public on-sale scheduled for Friday, November 2nd. You can find more details here. Tickets can also be secured here.
In a statement, KISS says of the upcoming tour: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
In explaining the difference between this forthcoming jaunt and KISS’s previous farewell tour in 2000, guitarist Paul Stanley recently said: “The [2000] farewell tour was at the end of the time that we had brought back the two original members [guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss] and it was such drudgery and so difficult and so unhappy that it just seemed like ‘let’s put the horse down.’” He added, “After the tour was over, it didn’t take me very long to realize I didn’t want to say goodbye to the band; I wanted to say goodbye to two members.”
That said, Stanley wouldn’t rule out appearances by Frehley, Criss, or any other former KISS member be a part of the upcoming tour, adding, “This will be a celebration of KISS and not any individual lineup or any individual members. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”
Once KISS finally do end touring, frontman Gene Simmons has a burgeoning soda business to fall back on.
KISS 2019 Tour Dates:
01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/02 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
02/07 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
02/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena
02/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
02/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
02/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/23 – Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum
02/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
02/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
03/07 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center
03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/10 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center
03/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC! Yum Center
03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
03/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/02 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron
04/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
04/06 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
04/13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena
05/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Messe
05/29 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
05/31 – Munich, DE @ Konigsplatz
06/02 – Essen, DE @ Georg Meiches Stadium
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
06/05 – Hannover, DE @ Exo-plaza
06/07 – Norje, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/11 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Arena
06/13 – Moscow, RU @ Dinamon Stadium
06/16 – Keiv, UA @ NSA Stadum
06/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
06/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/28 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks
07/02 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
07/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/06 – Iffezheim, DE @ Reenbahn
07/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
07/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/14 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arena
07/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro