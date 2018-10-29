KISS announce 65-date itinerary for “End of the Road” farewell tour

KISS's End of the Road World Tour

Whether you believe them or not, the members of KISS say their upcoming tour will indeed be their last. Today, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shock rockers mapped out the first leg of dates for their “End of the Road World Tour.”

Spanning 65 dates across two continents, the tour kicks off in North America beginning at the end of January. Following the American leg, which runs through mid-April, the band will make their way across the Atlanta for shows in the UK, Europe, and Russia. See the full itinerary below.



A series of fan pre-sales will take place ahead of the public on-sale scheduled for Friday, November 2nd. You can find more details here. Tickets can also be secured here.

In a statement, KISS says of the upcoming tour: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

In explaining the difference between this forthcoming jaunt and KISS’s previous farewell tour in 2000, guitarist Paul Stanley recently said: “The [2000] farewell tour was at the end of the time that we had brought back the two original members [guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss] and it was such drudgery and so difficult and so unhappy that it just seemed like ‘let’s put the horse down.’” He added, “After the tour was over, it didn’t take me very long to realize I didn’t want to say goodbye to the band; I wanted to say goodbye to two members.”

That said, Stanley wouldn’t rule out appearances by Frehley, Criss, or any other former KISS member be a part of the upcoming tour, adding, “This will be a celebration of KISS and not any individual lineup or any individual members. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Once KISS finally do end touring, frontman Gene Simmons has a burgeoning soda business to fall back on.

KISS 2019 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/02 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

02/07 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

02/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena

02/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

02/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

02/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/23 – Memphis, TN @ Fedex Forum

02/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

02/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

03/07 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center

03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/10 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center

03/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC! Yum Center

03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

04/02 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron

04/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

04/06 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

04/13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena

05/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Messe

05/29 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/31 – Munich, DE @ Konigsplatz

06/02 – Essen, DE @ Georg Meiches Stadium

06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

06/05 – Hannover, DE @ Exo-plaza

06/07 – Norje, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/11 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Arena

06/13 – Moscow, RU @ Dinamon Stadium

06/16 – Keiv, UA @ NSA Stadum

06/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

06/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/28 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks

07/02 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro

07/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/06 – Iffezheim, DE @ Reenbahn

07/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

07/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/14 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arena

07/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro