KISS deliver pre-Halloween performance of “Love Gun” on Fallon: Watch

KISS on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

KISS recently announced their 65-date “End of the Road” farewell tour. Though the tour doesn’t officially launch until January, last night the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame outfit got the festivities started early with a pre-Halloween appearance on The Tonight Show. Accompanied by an array of pyrotechnics and lasers, the band played its classic song, “Love Gun”. Catch the replay below.





In explaining the difference between this forthcoming jaunt and KISS’s previous farewell tour in 2000, guitarist Paul Stanley recently said: “The [2000] farewell tour was at the end of the time that we had brought back the two original members [guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss] and it was such drudgery and so difficult and so unhappy that it just seemed like ‘let’s put the horse down.’” He added, “After the tour was over, it didn’t take me very long to realize I didn’t want to say goodbye to the band; I wanted to say goodbye to two members.”

That said, Stanley wouldn’t rule out appearances by Frehley, Criss, or any other former KISS member be a part of the upcoming tour, adding, “This will be a celebration of KISS and not any individual lineup or any individual members. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

You can grab tickets to the upcoming tour here.